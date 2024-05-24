Southwestern Energy Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. 2,460,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,234,402. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,136,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 42,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

