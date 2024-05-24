WBI Investments LLC Invests $207,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 104.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 794,626 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 119.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,830,000 after purchasing an additional 533,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 312,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,255. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

