WBI Investments LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 72,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded up $5.29 on Friday, reaching $456.09. The stock had a trading volume of 281,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.50 and a 200 day moving average of $406.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.01 and a twelve month high of $457.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

View Our Latest Report on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.