WBI Investments LLC Sells 311 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

JPUS traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 1,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $112.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.