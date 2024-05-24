WBI Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WBI Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 50,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $372.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.69.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

