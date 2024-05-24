King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 552,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,789. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

