Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,435 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. 321,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.29.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

