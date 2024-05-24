EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 299,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.70.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.