UBS Group Trims Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Target Price to $255.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.39.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $30.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.19. 3,425,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,067. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 52 week low of $192.68 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.4% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Workday by 10.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Workday by 9.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

