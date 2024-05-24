Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,082,000 after purchasing an additional 203,398 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 543,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,511,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

