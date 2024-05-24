Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.29. 184,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,101. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.