Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $72.74. 1,846,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,375. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab



The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

