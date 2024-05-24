Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 136 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 166,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 32,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after buying an additional 542,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.17 and a 1-year high of $254.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $361,499.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

