Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 317,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 31,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,522,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,616 shares of company stock worth $4,819,057. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $75.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.41.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

