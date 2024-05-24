Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,433 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.21. The stock had a trading volume of 619,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $144,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,862,684.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total value of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $144,338.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,862,684.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

