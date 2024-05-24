Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 3,378 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 141,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 647.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $193.85. The company had a trading volume of 130,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.22. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

