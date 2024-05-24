Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 36.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 375,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 180,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,054. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock worth $14,567,860. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

