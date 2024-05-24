Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Down 3.1% Following Weak Earnings

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.05. 2,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.78 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $654.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.