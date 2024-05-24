BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $86.00 at Evercore ISI

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $83.14 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

