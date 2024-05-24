Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Down 6.8% After Earnings Miss

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 174,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 590,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Endava by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Endava by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

