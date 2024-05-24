Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells $14,553.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,156 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $14,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Backblaze stock remained flat at $6.78 during trading on Friday. 74,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,282. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Backblaze in the third quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Backblaze by 117.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the third quarter worth about $1,389,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

