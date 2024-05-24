BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 3.3 %

BJ opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 13,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $1,070,082.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

