Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.8 million-$246.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.6 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.46.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 294,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,686. Endava has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

