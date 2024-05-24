BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at DA Davidson

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $85.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

