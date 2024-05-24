Tidemark LLC Purchases New Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 156,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.23. 260,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,151. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.