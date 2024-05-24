Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.410-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.3 million-$928.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $937.2 million. Endava also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.280-0.290 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Endava Stock Down 6.0 %

Endava stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,686. Endava has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

