eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.11

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 1155260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.45.

eBay Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

