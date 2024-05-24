Wedbush Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,030.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $864.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.44.

Shares of DECK traded up $111.96 on Friday, reaching $1,016.61. 349,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,213. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $1,034.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $871.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $790.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

