Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $1,000.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DECK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $864.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $979.44.

NYSE DECK traded up $111.96 on Friday, hitting $1,016.61. 349,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,213. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $1,034.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $871.93 and a 200-day moving average of $790.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

