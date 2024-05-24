Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $180.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $171.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average is $156.10. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 197.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.