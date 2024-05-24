Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $275.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $189.67 and last traded at $189.64. 11,231,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 60,482,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.88.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,270 shares of company stock worth $64,605,696. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

