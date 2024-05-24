NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $1,049.91 and last traded at $1,049.64. 16,842,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 49,564,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,037.99.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,030.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.49.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $889.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $698.74.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

