General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $201.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $167.94 and last traded at $167.94. 1,561,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,556,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.26.

GE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

