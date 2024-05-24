Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Up 3.1% on Strong Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) rose 3.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.70. Approximately 898,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,996,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.

The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.