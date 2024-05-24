Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Up 3.1% on Strong Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) rose 3.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $56.82 and last traded at $56.70. Approximately 898,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,996,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.01.
The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on TD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.