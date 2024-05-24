CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 0.2% on Analyst Downgrade

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $84.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics traded as low as $55.21 and last traded at $55.61. 176,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,710,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Mizuho raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CRSP
Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.80.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CRISPR Therapeutics
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.