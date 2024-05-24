WisdomTree, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WT. Northland Securities raised shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.6 %

WisdomTree stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 80,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,275. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.48. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.