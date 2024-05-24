Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Up 1.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $185.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as high as $159.00 and last traded at $157.14. 2,624,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,132,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.58.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.78.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,064,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $838,455,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $226,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

