Public Storage Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.51 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $273.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.92. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after buying an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

