Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Raised to $120.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

HLNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLNE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.24. The stock had a trading volume of 104,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $62.86 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

