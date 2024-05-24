Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.86. 242,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $114.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.34 per share, for a total transaction of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brent Windom acquired 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

