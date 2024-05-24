Rally (RLY) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.96 Million

Rally (RLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $51.96 million and $1.81 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.
About Rally
Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,194,129,171 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
