Tidemark LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after buying an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,226.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,163,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HDV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.18. 60,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

