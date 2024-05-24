Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Vulcan Materials Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Stephens boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.52. 43,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.