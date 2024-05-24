Tidemark LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 58,442 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 997,953 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $202,365,000 after buying an additional 510,261 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 34,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 330.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $189,779,000 after acquiring an additional 718,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $1,746,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total value of $1,746,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,344 shares of company stock valued at $184,877,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRM traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,305. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $265.46 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.