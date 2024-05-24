King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 60,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 506,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,907. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a PE ratio of 182.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

