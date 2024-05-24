1,361 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Acquired by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000.

IEUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.92. 4,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

