Tidemark LLC Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $8.42 on Friday, reaching $350.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,076. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a PE ratio of 974.39, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.86.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

