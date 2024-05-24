Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 546 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 125,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 79,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJR stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 457,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.