Tidemark LLC Acquires Shares of 546 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 125,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 79,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
IJR stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 457,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.72.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.