Tidemark LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Enel Chile stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 85,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,122. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2093 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.