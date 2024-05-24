Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.59 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $679.79 million and $30.59 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,357.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.00719423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00124529 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00059489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.39 or 0.00207042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00092678 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,908,099,950 coins and its circulating supply is 44,219,218,140 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.